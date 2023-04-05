Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 280,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

