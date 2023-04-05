Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

