Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

EVG opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.