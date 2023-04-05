Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

