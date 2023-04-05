Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $183,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.