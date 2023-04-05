Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETV stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.