Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 782,028 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 267,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,706 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

