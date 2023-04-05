Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETW opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.