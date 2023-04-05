Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

