Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.