Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up about 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 492,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,480. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

