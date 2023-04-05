Econ Financial Services Corp Has $425,000 Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Big Lots worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Big Lots Stock Performance

BIG traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 93,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,201. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

