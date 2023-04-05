Econ Financial Services Corp Reduces Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SMG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 70,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.