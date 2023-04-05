Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.