Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 82,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

