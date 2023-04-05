Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 78,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$99.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

