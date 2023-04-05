Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.14.

TSE:ELD traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,195. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.91.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

