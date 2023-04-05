Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.44 million and approximately $18,494.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012067 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,943,017,846 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

