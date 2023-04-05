Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,316 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $156,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.29. 1,003,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

