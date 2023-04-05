Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.23. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 21,425 shares traded.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.