Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ELOX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

