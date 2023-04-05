Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Sells $48,750.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,215,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrea Pedretti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00.

Energy Vault Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NRGV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,727. The firm has a market cap of $251.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRGV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Vault by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at $21,416,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth $5,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.