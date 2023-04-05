Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Up 0.8%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.54 and last traded at C$38.54. 84,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 91,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enghouse Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,912. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. Company insiders own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

