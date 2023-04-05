Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Entegris Trading Down 2.2 %

Entegris stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $124.66.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 116.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after buying an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

