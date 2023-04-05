Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,045. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

