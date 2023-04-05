Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVA. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enviva has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

