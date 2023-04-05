Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Trading Down 0.1%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 39,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 106,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Danske cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

