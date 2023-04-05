Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

PRQR stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

