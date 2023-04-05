Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$23.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Ero Copper Stock Down 5.2 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.06 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.96.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

