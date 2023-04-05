Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 6.2%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $71.97. 128,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 122,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 422.08%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,364.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 856,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 162,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Featured Stories

