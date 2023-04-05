Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $21.12

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $176.91 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $21.12 or 0.00074442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,365.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00329808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00557198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00451450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,302,467 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

