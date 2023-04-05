Ethereum Classic Price Tops $21.05 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.05 or 0.00074692 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and $174.43 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,187.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00327884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00559908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00450784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,308,856 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.