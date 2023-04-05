Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,767,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NYSE NI opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

