Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

