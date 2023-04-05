Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,437,000 after buying an additional 377,878 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251,066 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.58.

