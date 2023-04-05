Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $253.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $94.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

