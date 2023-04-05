Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $354.62 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.15. The firm has a market cap of $337.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

