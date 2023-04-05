Evercore ISI Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $86.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.