Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Shares Up 2.2%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.15. 3,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 10,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAHPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, operations, and the sale of gold and gold-copper concentrate. It operates through the following business: Ernest Henry, Cowal, Mungari, Red Lake, Mt Rawdon, Mt Carlton, and Exploration. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

