Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New $600,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

