FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $804.90

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 804.90 ($10.00) and traded as low as GBX 701 ($8.71). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 715 ($8.88), with a volume of 160,239 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.52) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of FDM Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £755.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,240.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 803.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 741.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. FDM Group’s payout ratio is presently 11,612.90%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 852 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £494.16 ($613.71). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $148,657. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

