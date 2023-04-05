Fei USD (FEI) Tops One Day Volume of $891,303.41

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $418.26 million and $891,303.41 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9856189 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $896,603.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

