FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,397,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 4,180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,832.5 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $3.83.
About FIBRA Prologis
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Prologis (FBBPF)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.