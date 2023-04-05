FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,397,900 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 4,180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,832.5 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Reynosa, and Juarez.

