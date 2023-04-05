Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises about 4.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 531,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,167. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

