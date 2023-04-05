Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 7,197,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,021. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 42,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

