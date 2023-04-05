Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 7,197,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,021. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 42,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
