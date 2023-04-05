Filecoin Price Hits $5.73 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.73 or 0.00020097 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $163.34 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 412,100,788 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

