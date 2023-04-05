Financial Analysis: Lucira Health (LHDXQ) & Its Peers

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -1,428.74% -107.44% -27.33%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 333 621 1231 19 2.42

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucira Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 36.44%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.06 Lucira Health Competitors $466.21 million $9.70 million -51.68

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

