Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Finning International Price Performance

FTT opened at C$34.99 on Wednesday. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

About Finning International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

