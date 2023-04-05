First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.91

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.91 and traded as low as $25.23. First Bancshares shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 154,549 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $759.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

