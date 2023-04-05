First Merchants Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

