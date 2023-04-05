First Merchants Corp Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

