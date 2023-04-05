First Merchants Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $211.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

