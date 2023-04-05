First Merchants Corp Sells 3,977 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 146,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

